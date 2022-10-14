Club Deportivo Guadalajara is working on the sports project for the next Clausura 2023 tournament and although to date the Mexican technical director, Richard Chainis still the coach of the Sacred Flock, the team continues to contemplate alternatives.
One of them would be the Spanish coach Jose Bordaláswho according to information from the journalist from Fox Sports, Ferdinand Schwartzhas already been contacted by Guadalajara about the possibility of him taking the reins of the team by 2023.
“The latest from Chiva, they are looking for José Bordalás, the one who was Getafe’s coach and was fired from Valencia”
– Fernando Schwartz.
The Spanish strategist has experience in the First and Second Divisions of his country, having managed teams such as Alcorcon, Deportivo Alaves, elcheGetafe and his most important experience was at Valencia, where he was until the end of last season.
But he has a long history of almost 30 years directing in Spain, since his beginnings in 1993, so if he reaches the rojiblanco bench, it would be his first experience outside his country, because at 58 years old he has never directed outside of territory Spanish.
Similarly, the journalist Fox Sportsrevealed the names of some of the reinforcements that are on the Sacred Herd’s list.
“They have already talked with the central defender (Víctor) Guzmán, from Xolos, and they also want to bring in (Luis) Chávez, from Pachuca, and ‘Mudo’ (Eduardo) Aguirre, from Santos,” he mentioned.
The first casualties in the Flock squad were Jesus Molina Y Michael Poncewhile Antonio ‘Pollo’ Briseño, Hiram Mier Y Paolo Yrizarare found as transferable.
