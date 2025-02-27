02/27/2025



Updated at 13: 50h.





The former Minister of Defense of the Government of Spain, José Bono, has affirmed that the proposal of Morocco for the Western Sahara of an autonomous regime is the “most effective” formula for the Saharawi people.

This has been said this Thursday during some statements to the media before participating in the III International Conference for Dialogue and Peace in the Western Sahara held in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria.

«At this time I think it is the most effective position to achieve the objective that gathers us here. We have not come to prioritize one political force on another, I am here because my interest is the well -being of the Saharawi people, ”he observed.

The Sahara needs “more than resolutions that are not fulfilled”

Bono emphasized that the town of Sahara needs “more than resolutions that are not met”, since they need solutions To live with dignityeat, have an education or a health “that at this time does not have”, understanding that they should not live from an “international charity that is normally interested.”









«He also continued to organize democratically and I think that the most effective formula for Saharawis is the one that has Proposed the kingdom of Morocco; an autonomous regime that recognizes a differentiated reality that exists «.

Here, the former minister stressed that the Western Sahara is not the same as a province of Morocco, understanding that the sovereignty of the Sahara “either” is a solution.

Therefore, Bono added that “you have to negotiate.” «The solution is in The negotiation, the solution is In the route of autonomy, “he said to urged to know” without prejudices “Moroccan reality.

«I would invite you continue to know without prejudice that reality and will verify that what happens today in Morocco is not what happened when I went to the court of Public order To defend the Polisario Front. Today, if Spain can look at the Arab League and find another neighbor better than Morocco, I would beg you to help me find it «.

Finally, bonus He explained that Morocco is currently A collaborator of Spain on important issues and that it is normal for differences between the two countries in some issues.

Zapatero has been telematically

The former president of the Government of Spain José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero said Thursday that “we must listen” the voice of the Saharawi people through the Saharawi Movement for La Paz (MSP), who carry out a work “with intensity” to give a alternative to historical conflict that the Sahara suffers.

In his telematics speech during the III International Conference for Dialogue and Peace in Western Sahara, he indicated that at the time Current of History “This encounter is extraordinarily significant,” since “surely peace, that eagerness, that yearning, that desire, is the most important horizon” that is to be undertaken.

He added that before a “complicated moment of conflicts, divisions, of clashes, she always” opted for “civilization, Development of societiesof the countries, of understanding, of coexistence “to achieve a peace that” begins with dialogue, by the word, for respect, for the recognition of the other “.

He considered that that is what Saharawi movement represents for peace, whom he advised, from the perspective of those who have felt “Very closely” To overcome conflicts, to bet on peace, “persevere, have peace, have patience, believe in convictions, be firmly determined that peoples understand, to the differences overcome.”