«I am going to leave the exclusive dedication of the City Council. I rejoin my chair at the Faculty of Medicine, “said the mayor of the capital until Thursday José Ballesta, this Thursday, in the plenary session of the Murcia City Council. / EP

«I am going to leave the exclusive dedication of the Murcia City Council. I rejoin my chair at the UMU Faculty of Medicine». That is how clearly the mayor of the capital, José Ballesta, was expressed until this Thursday, minutes after the motion of censure presented by the municipal groups of PSOE, Ciudadanos and Podemos-Equo came out with 15 votes in favor and 14 in against and the socialist José Antonio Serrano became the new councilor.

Crossbow indicated that will keep “your relationship for a few more days until everything is resolved” and later he will return to work as a professor at the University of Murcia. After 6 years at the head of the City Council of the capital, José Ballesta will return in a few days to the Faculty of Medicine and will leave behind his work as mayor, which he defined this Thursday in plenary session as “Feel an intimate pride in having been born on this land and being loyal to it”.