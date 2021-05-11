The ex-mayor responds to the urgency of the direction of the PP that still does not proceed to decide if it will choose again to the City council; for the moment he is still as mayor José Ballesta (d) talks with José García Gómez and Francisco Gil, last week in a rally of the irrigators. / EDU BOTELLA / AGM MANUEL BUITRAGO Tuesday, 11 May 2021, 02:45



The former mayor of Murcia José Ballesta does not share the haste of the PP leadership regarding his possible candidacy for the Murcia City Council in the face of the municipal elections of 2023. In Genoa they have already got to work to shape the next electoral candidacies, and in this context they hope that Ballesta will make their plans known