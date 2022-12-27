Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- The unmistakable voice of the Guamúchil carnivals, José Antonio Valenzuela Meza was awarded the Medal of Social Merit 2022, award that was given to him by the municipal president Armando Camacho, where he was accompanied by various municipal authorities and the general public who recognized his great work.

The honoree had the happiness of having his wife Lupita de Valenzuela, his children: Erika Guadalupe, Alcira Beatriz, José Antonio, Rene Fernando and Eduardo Alejandro, as well as his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law and grandchildren, but not forgetting to mention his soul brother to Mr. Arnoldo Valenzuela Meza.

At the end of the golden voice award, José Antonio Valenzuela Meza was infinitely congratulated by dozens of citizens who gathered at the 2022 Medal of Social Merit award ceremony.