02/27/2025



Updated at 5:15 p.m.





One more year, blessed habit, from the Sevillian towns of The palaces and Brenes They will be very aware of the evolutions of their countrymen José Antonio Rueda and David Muñoz in the Moto3 world championship. The World Cup starts this weekend in Thailand And, although almost all the media focus is absorbed by the presumable and volcanic duel between Marc Márquez and Pecco Bagnaia, which will share a motorcycle in MotoGP in the Ducati Lenovo Team, the season in Moto2 and Moto3 It is loaded with multiple attractions, a lot of emotion and uncertainty. As in the smallest displacement, so given to equality since everything is resolved in the last turns. It will consist of 22 major awards with three of them in Spain: Jerez, Catalonia and Valencia, last of the season.

By 2025 the range of candidates for the title has been opened and among the applicants appear the names of José Antonio Rueda and David Muñoz, 19 and 18 respectively, young people but experts already in the category and thirst for glory that this year ascend again in the hierarchy. Wheel It is in the pools. Has broken the record of the circuit of Sherry In the preseason tests marking the guideline on that layout and already knows what it is to win a World Cup race after conquering the victory in the last Grand Prix of Aragon. Muñoz, on the other hand, begins with energy and renewed illusions after his fifth place in the General of 2024 and his change of team after three campaigns in the structure of the Boé Motorsports.

The 2024 pilot map in Moto3 has experienced a substantial change. Not that it has disappeared from the ranks David Alonsothat after his dominance of the category topped with the World Cup title he has made the expected jump to Moto2, it is that the next three classified of the last season have also followed the steps of the Hispanic-Colombian season. Daniel Holgadosecond, it will be your partner in the Aspar Team cfmoto; The Dutch Colin Veijer, Third, it will run with the Red Bull Ktm garlic in the intermediate category next to the Turkish Deniz Öncü; and Iván Ortolá, Fourth, has also risen to Moto2, in this case to compete in the Qjmotor Frinsa MSi by Sergio García Dols.

David Muñoz, happy after the announcement of his incorporation into Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intactgp



intactgp





Muñoz’s change

With the first four of 2024 in a new category, the shift of favoritism runs in Moto3 and there emerge the options of Adrián Fernández (Leopard Racing), Angel Piqueras (Mt Helmets MSI) or Joel Kelso (Levelup – Mta) next to the two Sevillians. Both, Rueda and Muñoz, want to continue growing and in the preseason they have insisted a lot to run alone, without needing anyone’s wheel. None lacks ambition, as they have already demonstrated in previous years. More time in Moto3 has Muñoz (50 large awards) even if it is almost eight months younger than its countryman. In 2024 he concluded the cycle in the Boé Motorsports after a good season topped with four podiums and 172 points. He was second in Jerez and Austria and third in Assen and Indonesia. His first victory was resisted in a Grand Prix, although he had it nearby. That ribbon wants to overcome Brenes with its incorporation into the Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intactgpwhich last year had Colin Veijer of Chief of Rows. Now it will be Muñoz and will have as a partner in the box the Italian rookie Guido Pini.









Rueda’s 2024 season (40 large awards has already been marked at the beginning by the appendicitis operation that made the Grand Prix of the Americas, in Austin, and also Jerez. Of the first four, only Portugal ended, although mooring a second place in Portimao. The palatial was third in Catalonia and Sepang and was crowned for the first time in his incipient career in Motorlandin Aragon. It ended seventh of the general with 157 points, just one less than Adrián Fernández, sixth. Rueda continues in the same team, the Red Bull Ktm garlic, and this in principle must be an advantage for him. The other motorcycle will be piloted by the young Murcian Álvaro Carpe, who like the palatial at the time lands in the World Cup with the endorsement of the titles in the Junior World and the Red Bull Rookies Cup. Only three pilots have achieved this double distinction in history and two of them (the other is Angel Piqueras) will share garage.

Grand Prix of Thailand (February 28-March 2)

Grand Prix of Argentina (March 14-16)

Grand Prix of the Americas-Austin (March 28-31)

Qatar Grand Prix (April 11-13)

Grand Prix of Spain-Jerez (April 25-27)

Grand Prix of France-Le Mans (May 9-11)

Grand Prix of Britain-Silverstone (May 23-25)

Grand Prix of Aragon (June 6-8)

Grand Prix-Mugello (June 20-22)

Grand Prix of the Netherlands-Assen (June 27-29)

Great Prize (11-13 July)

Grand Prix of the Czech Republic (July 18-20)

Austria Grand Prix (August 15-17)

Hungarian Grand Prix (August 22-24)

Grand Prix of Catalonia-Montmeló (September 5-7)

San Marino Grand Prix (September 12-14)

Grand Prix of Japan (September 26-28)

Indonesian Grand Prize (October 3-5)

Australia Grand Prix (October 17-19)

Grand Prix of Malaysia (October 24-26)

Portugal Grand Prix (November 7-9)

Valencia-Motorland Grand Prix (November 14-16)

Debutants and ‘veterans’

Among the upstarts and applicants to the award of Rookie of the year in the category are Carpe, Pini and Maximum Quileswho takes the witness of David Alonso in the Cfmoto Aspar Team with the Italian Dennis Foggia, 24. The Italian returns to the small displacement after two campaigns in a row in Moto2. Regular names of Moto3 such as David Almansa, Furusato, Riccardo Rossi, Nepa, Yamanaka, Roulstone and Ogden also intend to notice in a season in which Rueda and Muñoz, for the accumulated experience and their pre -season performance, seems to have much to say. In addition to the countryman, they share the illusion of erecting in protagonists of the category and sleep, why not, to become world champions. Or at least to be regular on the podiums. From this weekend in Buriram, ThailandThey want to show their credentials.