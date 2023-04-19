After the distressing call of his mother, Jose Antonio Potesa Colombian who had allegedly been detained in a mega-prison in El Salvador for having a tattoo, reappeared in a video and explained what happened.

First of all, this young man clarifies that he did have a problem with immigration, since he was working without special permission, but he also said that he was fine and was not detained.

In the video released by Weekthe young man explains: “I am a young Colombian who is in the streets of free El Salvador, with my issue it was some misunderstanding for something that was in jail for gang issues,” said Potes, “wanting to start a new way in this country,” he added.

This video is made known after his mother Elena denounced in channel one that his son would have been detained by several soldiers in El Salvador. “Every day I go to bed and start crying.”

According to Elena’s statements, contact with her son would not have been possible “because of the regime there.” His wife, Marcela García, assured the aforementioned medium that, based on information that came to them from El Salvador, Jose Antonio Potes was arrested for belonging to the criminal gang ‘Mara 18’ from Colombia.

So far it is unknown if José Antonio Potes has communicated with his family.

