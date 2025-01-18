I have already told you that I am not going to get married.

JL Álvarez, ‘When we were pilots’

–I see that you are one of those journalists who take notes in the notebook –José Antonio Ponseti (58) tells me while he speaks and I, with my head down, point.

I answer yes, that is my way of working, and I feel that the man is staring at me, and his gestures make me break my style sheet. I put down my pen, close my notebook and prepare to listen to him, activating all my senses, including my eyesight: after all, Ponseti is one of the voices of television and radio in our country.

It’s the turn of a storyteller.

Of stories like those that nourish Ponseti’s latest creation: When we were pilotsby Plaza and Janés, is the story of forty Spanish pilots who had sailed through the Paris-Dakar when the rally started in Europe and ended, very frequently, at the Pink Lake.

(The 2025 edition ended yesterday in the Persian Gulf, as Toni López Jordà tells us in these pages).

–Do you know Xavi Riba’s delirium? –Ponseti asks me.

–Hey, I haven’t gotten to that episode…

–Well, let me tell you.

–I listen to you.

(…)

It happened in 1988, on a thousand kilometer stage between Algiers and El Oued. Immersed in the desert, Xavi Riba notices that something is happening with the rear wheel. He is losing control of the motorcycle. It stops in the middle of nowhere. By checking the wheel, diagnose the problem. He has lost six radios.

And how is that repaired?

Night is falling when Xavi Riba hears the sound of another engine. The silhouette of a motorcyclist is outlined above the dunes. He is not a rally driver: he goes without a helmet, his hair blows in the wind, and saddlebags hang from the sides of his Yamaha. He looks like a hippy sightseeing. The hippy arrives with Xavi Riba. He is German, neither Spanish nor English. Using signs, Xavi Riba tells him that the wheel is coming off. By signs, the hippy tells him that he will fix it.

The next day, ‘La Vanguardia’ headlined: ‘Jesus Christ appeared to Xavi Riba in the desert’”

José Antonio PonsetiJournalist and writer





How is it possible? Who sent me this angel? Riba says to himself. The German tinkers and repairs the radios and Riba tells him:

–The end of the stage is relatively close. Come with me to camp and I’ll treat you to dinner and give you money.

The German nods.

They both start, the German goes to Riba’s wheel. It is the dead of night and they are already close to the camp and then Riba turns and notices that the German is not there. Go back along the path, five, ten kilometers. It comes and goes more times. Nothing, no trace. After a while he abandons the search.

When he arrives at the camp he meets his team leader, Emilio Bosser, and Domingo García, then a journalist for The Vanguard.

And he tells them:

–You’re not going to believe it. Jesus Christ appeared to me in the desert and repaired my motorcycle.

Domingo García shrugs his shoulders.

The next day, the chronicler titles his chronicle in The Vanguard: “Jesus Christ appeared to Xavi Riba.”

(…)

Sitting in the Anna Politkovskaya room of The VanguardJosé Antonio Ponseti closes this story and smiles satisfied. He hypnotized me for ten minutes.

–Well, just like this one, the book has dozens of similar stories –he tells me.

He tells me about that stage in 1992 in which Joan Porcar discovered GPS and said to Rosendo Touriñán, his co-pilot: “Do you realize what has happened? From now on they will all get here. Our knowledge is of no use, I have lost the secret weapon, which is the ability to orient myself.”





He tells me about Isidre Esteve falling in the desert and rupturing his spleen:

–If David Casteu, his backpacker, had not shown up and seen that Esteve was groggy, the pilot would have died a little later: he had serious internal bleeding.

He tells me about Laia Sanz suffering from hallucinations, believing she saw rivals chasing her when she was driving alone.

–Not to mention the episode in which Mark Thatcher, the son of the British Prime Minister, had disappeared for six days. British, French and Algerian aircraft were mobilized. Margaret Thatcher paid for the party. And when it was all over, he saw his popularity level collapse.

–But any mother would have paid.

–That is also true.