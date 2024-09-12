The president of the Monterrey Football Club, Jose Antonio Noriegais clear that the Monterrey institution has to be a protagonist of Mexican football and the Mexican national team, as he made clear in his statements to the newspaper THIS.
He ‘Tattoo‘He believes that there should be more Rayados players in the Mexican national team, since in the last call-up there were only two players called by Javier Aguirre (Victor Guzman and Fidel Ambriz).
“I have no doubt (that there will be more Monterrey call-ups), in this first call-up we have two of our players, Fidel Ambriz and Víctor Guzmán, two of the youngest players in our squad, and we are very pleased that they are being taken into account, but I do not have, I do not know Javier’s reasons for not calling up some others that I think are selectable, there is surely a logic and reasoning behind it, and therefore I am optimistic that in the future, in other call-ups, there will be several more of our Mexican players in that call-up,” he said.
“One of the words that is part of our game model is protagonism, and I think that Rayados and Rayadas are there to be protagonists in these tournaments, and this means that they are teams that play good football within a precisely leading style and that has to do with being intense, which is a word that I like a lot because I consider it fundamental to compete well in today’s modern football.”
– Tattoo Noriega.
“And with an attractive football that projects many positive things, energy, generation of football, spectacle, of course with balance and that from all this, both achieve the objective of being, hopefully within the first four of the Table, which is an objective that we set ourselves in both categories and then seek to be champions, seek to reach the Final in both categories, in the women’s and in the men’s, and try to win championships is very clearly the objective in both branches, and I think that for the moment we are on the right track,” he commented.
The manager assured that they can be required, but there is no obligation, they are aware that they are a big team in Mexican soccer.
“We do not consider the word obligation to be part of our objectives because we can make a drastic mistake. We are very clear that in sport there is competition and there are rivals who also have many virtues and who make things difficult for you and who will fight you for that achievement of goals and successes and results. So calling it an obligation is like being able to get into a labyrinth with a very complex exit, what we do have is clarity of objectives with a clarity of ideas regarding the path we must follow to reach that end, and that is the requirement that we intend to have to try to reach those championships, but we do not consider it an obligation,” he said.
