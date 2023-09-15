José Antonio Meca assures that “troops and legions face this new year with great enthusiasm, since absolute normality is recovered and there is a great desire to enjoy massive and participatory festivities that have aroused much expectation.”

–At what stage of promotion are the festivals at a national and international level?

–Right now we are a reference party and a model to follow for many other historical parties nationwide, who pay attention to what we are doing. We have a very good level of promotion, because we are participating in numerous national and international fairs. In addition, very fruitful work is being done on social networks, and the content of the website is being worked on a little more. We are also doing many actions to gain presence and impact in national media.

–And at the local level, do the Federation consider that these festivals are increasingly loved?

–For many years we have been fighting to remove the cliché that these holidays are made only for those who celebrate. Now we believe we are achieving it. Aside from the religious festival par excellence in the city, such as Holy Week, there are many people from Cartagena who consider Carthaginians and Romans to be the city’s biggest festival. In terms of participation, we are noticing that it is growing and the data that corroborates this is that there is a waiting list to join each of the troops and legions, which have been forced to set a quota for the applications that arrive. .

–What do the festivalgoers demand from the different administrations to continue growing?

–Without a doubt an improved camp from the point of view of infrastructure. We have a good camp, but we need to improve it to try to fight for a more complete fairground that allows the artisans themselves and even the fairgrounds to be incorporated into it. But it is a change that has more to do with improving infrastructure than anything else. It is the camp that we want, whether in the current location or in another location and we are sure that we are going to get it without any problem because the relations with the Cartagena City Council are perfect, and it is being seen at the level of promotion, impact and operation of the holidays.