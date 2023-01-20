The philosopher, educator and essayist José Antonio Marina was this Thursday the guest of the Aula de Cultura de LA VERDAD, in an act organized in collaboration with the Fundación Cajamurcia in Murcia, in which he contributed some emotional keys to the story. Many of these contributions are collected in the essay ‘The interminable desire’ (Ariel), a work that arises from a conviction: that human history can be understood if we discover the desires, hopes and fears that drove it. Drives, desires, emotions, passions, expectations… Around all this, according to Marina, there is a convergent element: the aspiration, perhaps unconsciously, to happiness.

Marina is, in addition to being a social critic, writer and high school teacher, an experienced horticulturist, and boasted in Murcia of having invented a new variety of verza (a variety of cabbage, with very wide and curly green leaves that extend from the stem, instead of forming a tight head): “Just as you surely know many writers, do you know many inventors of verzas?”, he asked those present in the auditorium of the Cajamurcia Foundation on the Gran Vía in Murcia . «He is a wonderful graft, his mother is a verza that is now only cultivated in Zamora, Segovia and Palencia, which is called verza de asa de cantaro, and the father of the creature is the lombard. The result is a spectacular creature. I present her to you, she is the empress of rockroses. Actually, more than philosophy, what I know the most is horticulture».

Since the 1990s, he began to be interested in feelings within the field of human intelligence, but then neither emotions nor feelings were studied in Psychology, “because it seemed like a dark, very impenetrable, irrational experience, from which almost nothing could be known, because it was very difficult. The word that explained emotions in Greek, Phatos, has passed into Spanish as ‘pathology’, which etymologically means science of emotions, but actually means science of diseases. So that emotions had a very strange impression.

She is interested in emotions on the research board because, according to Marina, “both desires and emotions are what allow us to understand human behavior.” «Deciphering the mystery of these human behaviors, understanding what happens to us, why human beings stumbled seven times on the same stone, why we are now at war with Ukraine, why words are being thrown into the head in parliaments, what is wrong with us? If we discovered those mechanisms that act underneath our behaviors, maybe we could correct those that were not entirely pleasant.

We are a unique species, and we will continue to be, says Marina, “because we are a mix of biology and a mix of culture.” And we are a species that does not stop “because we live in an intermediate situation, and we are all products of that biological evolution and the evolution of cultures, because our brains were not prepared for writing. A child, in four, five or six years, is capable of assimilating what humanity has taken two million years to do, for example, with language. That learning, which was absolutely slow, today a child does so at a surprising speed, and that is the result of that mixture of biology and culture.

Being accepted, distinguishing oneself and having recognition are, according to Marina, three great social desires. There is an expression in Spanish that relates fame to happiness: “Estar en la Gloria.” But Marina, as she recounted in the Aula de Cultura de LA VERDAD, what really interests her at this point in her life is understanding. There are books like ‘The passion of power’, ‘Opinion on God’, ‘Executive intelligence’, ‘The prodigious loop’, ‘Small treatise on great vices’, ‘The secrets of motivation’, ‘The mystery of the lost will’, or the most recent ‘Biography of humanity’ and ‘Biography of inhumanity’. Understand that?

«Understanding», Marina emphasized, «is a very special function, because we can have a lot of information and not understand anything. But now we are at a very complicated stage because it begins to seem to us that it is not necessary to understand. Because everything is too complicated, too broad… It is enough to use, to know how to use, for example, a mobile phone. But of course, that is only valid with new technologies, but it is not valid with people, because if we do not understand people we are in a very cold, very violent society, where what happens does not matter at all. In addition, now the idea is spreading that each gender, ideological, orientation, political group… is the only one that has the truth and that it is not interested in understanding the others because each group is the one that imposes the criteria . This leads to an extremely violent scenario, more on a political than a social level. The violence at the moment is in political fields, society is not so violent. And what history tells us is that when there begins to be violence at the political level, sooner or later, it permeates the entire society. These things are what I am interested in knowing, understanding why these things are happening.

Marina recalled that Europe has been the protagonist of “extremely cruel” wars of religion, “and what we are is precocious brutes, and if we can teach a lesson it is not because we are better, but because we have screwed up before and we have been taking it out”. And understanding that has also been another of her concerns. And also knowing how the mechanisms of power work, »because when studying the emotions that move history, the desire for power is an absolutely present emotion and has several derivatives. How power is accessed has a whole history, more than half of the Roman emperors were assassinated. The birth of the hereditary monarchy is a way of resolving access to power: either it is done by killing us or with a hereditary system, which has the problem that it ends up becoming absolute, and that is why movements are born against these absolute monarchies. All of that is in the story.”