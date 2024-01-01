The president of the global communications agency LLYC, José Antonio Llorentedied on December 31, in Spain, at the age of 63. The sad news was confirmed through the company's social networks, surprising employees, clients and friends.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of José Antonio Llorente, founding partner and Executive President of LLYC. We join the pain of his wife, Irene Rodríguez, his daughter, Mara, and that of his mother and brothers, and we send them all our love,” said the company's official account via Twitter.

The Spaniard was a distinguished communications magnate for his long career in journalism and public affairs, because from there he managed to consolidate one of the most important consultancies, both in Madrid and in other regions of the world, including Colombia.

In fact, the firm assured that this “In a short time, his drive and dedication positioned LLORENTE & CUENCA as a leader in communication, marketing and public affairs consulting in Spain, Portugal and Latin America.”

It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of José Antonio Llorente, founding partner and Executive President of LLYC. We join in the pain of his wife, Irene Rodríguez, his daughter, Mara, and that of his mother and his brothers and we send them all our love. D.E.P @jallorente pic.twitter.com/zG51Aa8BWB — LLYC (@LLYC_Global) January 1, 2024

At the end of 2022, the communicator was diagnosed with a cancer of which it is unknown if it directly affected the cause of his death, since it is not yet known if he suffered from any additional condition that interfered with his delicate state of health in the days before end 2023.

According to the newspaper 'Expansión', despite his illness and starting treatment to treat sarcoma, Llorente tried to keep an eye on the consulting firm's leadership, although with periods of medical leave, while his collaborators and supported him.

“My main priority is to focus on my treatment and cure myself. I am aware of everything that is happening in the company and I continue to assume my most relevant tasks as president, but inevitably my state of health does not allow me to be on the front line constantly. “said the communicator exclusively for a mid-November interview.

The journalist is also remembered for the publication of his book 'The eighth sense'an essay on the relevance of communication in today's society, where it reveals how the perception of companies in this area has changed.

The executive and business communications sector mourns the departure of the columnist and literature enthusiast as well, saying goodbye to the year 2023 and leaving his family, his friends, his collaborators and the information industry with a great absence.

José Antonio Llorente has left his mark on those of us who have been lucky enough to be his friends, the privilege of learning with him and on an entire sector in which he was a pioneer.

We will see each other again one day and we will enjoy new summers together with Irene.

Thank you always for so much❤️ pic.twitter.com/8B0adxHLwX — Nacho Corredor (@nachocorredor) January 1, 2024

NATHALIA GÓMEZ PARRA

DIGITAL SCOPE EDITORIAL

TIME

