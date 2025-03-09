José Antonio Labordeta’s public school celebrates the “legacy” of the Aragonese creator on the 90th anniversary of his birth

The José Antonio Labordeta public school has organized a special day this Monday, March 10, to commemorate the non -nonageth anniversary of the birth of the remembered singer -songwriter, writer, professor and Aragonese politician, in collaboration with the José Antonio Labordeta Foundation. An appointment in which José Antonio, Juana de Grandes will participate, as well as her daughters, Angela and Paula. For De Grandes, president also of the José Antonio Labordeta Foundation, “it is a pride that the school that bears his name remembers and commemorates his birth. It is an emotional celebration of his life and his legacy through some acts in which his students will participate and in which education will also be honored with education, which José Antonio Labordeta loved so much ”.

Various acts will remember the life and work of José Antonio Labordeta -Zaragoza, March 10, 1935-19 September 2010- to keep his legacy alive and pay tribute to his memory and share his spirit with the new generations.

The day will begin at 11:00 am with the reception of authorities, families, teachers and guests. The director of the Center, Patricia Castro, who will explain the meaning of this tribute and the important impact of the same throughout the school community of the CEIP José Antonio Labordeta, located on Pedro Saputo street, 7. highlighted.

The program will be completed with several poetic readings by school students, the interpretation of a jota, as well as choral songs that will include a birthday topic to Labordeta and a visual tribute.

Subsequently, the traveling exhibition of the José Antonio Labordeta Foundation will be inaugurated. Through 18 panels, this sample summarizes and brings together the entire essence of the José Antonio Labordeta Foundation, in which the permanent contents that can be seen in its Zaragoza headquarters are explained in detail. These panels, in a very attractive way, summarize their life and work, contextualized in the time it had to live (Zaragoza, 1935-2010).

By subject, the sample contains in a first panel an introduction to the José Antonio Labordeta Foundation. Another space includes a great photo of the library, the explanation of the exhibition and credits. In four panels his biography -childhood, youth, his stage in Teruel and the one dedicated to Miguel Labordeta, his brother, friend and great poet.

In a dozen panels their professional facets develop: the singer -songwriter and musician; his musicians and facsimiles of ‘Somos’ and the ‘song to freedom’; his record career; the poet-writer; the literary edition; Labordeta and her link with Aragon her land; and those dedicated to José Antonio and his passage through politics; titles, awards, decorations; and the Labordeta communicator with its passage through cinema and television. The final part of the exhibition collects its farewell, the goodbye of an entire people.

Labordeta, last minstrel of empty Spain

Open doors of the Foundation

Coinciding with this XC Anniversary of its birth, the José Antonio Labordeta Foundation, dedicated to remembering, studying, preserving and spreading the work, thinking of the writer, teacher, musician and Aragonese politic LANASSA.