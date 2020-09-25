An all-terrain journalist, now at EFE, where he has covered Tours of France, Tours of Spain, the Olympic and Pan-American Games, he was a correspondent for AS in Valladolid and has always shown his love for white and yellow colors. He began his particular review of his childhood idols as a hobby and was building his particular album of memories, with the satisfaction of knowing the ins and outs and anecdotes of historical players that converged in this book. The third edition is already out on the streets, while he prepares the second part and collects the best criticism, the emotion of many Pucela fans who managed to bring back the best memories in white and purple with “Aupa Pucela”.



I imagine you have really enjoyed writing this Real Valladolid book …

I have enjoyed it a lot because I have turned childhood idols into friends, guys I saw as giants when I was little, into friends, and today we send each other messages, we congratulate each other on birthdays. And then it has been gratifying that I was like mail among many of them. They sent me photos, I distributed them … I wanted to write the book in a very simple style, I did not want to adorn myself in prose, without many literary twists, because the protagonists had to be them, even if it was my book.

… and this is a very personal book …

You have found the key. I was setting up a kind of sticker album for me that I didn’t know people would be interested in, I believed that only I could be interested in rescuing all these stories from another point of view, with personal photos of the players never seen before until I’ve seen that people were interested, but in the beginning it was something made for me. It was my sticker album and it was an act of rebellion. They didn’t make it easy for me to go to football, I went with what I earned in my parents’ stores and, therefore, I went a couple of hours before the games started to see my idols.

There are also current players …

Of course, in order not to look like a chive grandfather, I have put more current ones like Álvaro Rubio, Marcos, Víctor, Toni, Anuar, Alex Pérez … so that any generation that picked up the book could feel identified. Also, I wanted the chapters to be messy on purpose and with modest players, not just stars. You can go from Fenoy to Toni, there are 40 stories, but I have left many things, many stories, outside because we had a limit of around 200 pages …

So many stories have been left out that it is already with the second book …

Of course, what happens is that some players lead you to others and thousands of stories and anecdotes accumulate that reflect the ins and outs of the life of a footballer, but also their personal relationships and with the city. I wanted to save a lot of stories. Imagine those who have left with Gonzalo Alonso, may he rest in peace. These stories if someone does not tell us they are lost forever. Note that in this book I correct historical errors and that you can only do by talking to the protagonists and denying information that once came out. I have left big shots for the second part of the book.

Which story has surprised you the most?

I was surprised by Pepín’s story. He was 29-30 years old, they called him from Córdoba, who had just dropped to Third, and he fulfilled a contract with Real Valladolid the year of the League Cup and instead of remaining in First he decided to go to third. He played his last game at the Bernabéu with Real Valladolid and the next he played on a dirt pitch in the province of Córdoba. He gave up everything to go help his people. Later, he was a prop for Córdoba and has cleaned boots for players much worse than him. Notice that Maradona once said that the best marking of his life had been done by Pepín without kicking him. But look. I stayed one day with Víctor and Marcos in the Annexes, Chema and Turiel joined, and I ran out of batteries in the recorder because a thousand stories from the Europucela came out that I had to summarize.

Jose Anselmo with Rusky and Llacer.

ACE



How did you locate the protagonists?

Many through social networks, making sure it was them, over the phone and with the help of some players I was finding others.

Knowing us … Vicente Cantatore will appear, although I have not been able to speak to him now …

Yes of course. The luck is that I already wrote a chapter for Cantatore in a book called “Trainers, an unstable power.” I ate with him, then I took the book to his house, we had a good relationship. I know him well, now he is sick and no longer recognizes, in fact, his chapter is called “When memory screams“.

What would Cantatore think of the current Real Valladolid?

He tended to simplify football a lot. It amused him that journalists said that he did rehearse plays when he never did. He was not in favor of rehearsing plays because he said he had to see more of the forward’s spark, that this freedom cannot be cut off. He made the players feel like the best and they went out to eat whoever it was, and Valladolid won at the Calderón and at the Bernabéu …



… And that doesn’t happen now?

Football is now being analyzed too much and that did not go with Cantatore. He equaled the players and when they faced Madrid or Barça he told them: they are like you. He normalized everything so much that on one occasion a waiter made a tactical observation and when he left he said: he’s right.

That said, we will agree that football 20 years ago and now is very different …

Nothing, it is not comparable. Cantatore also evolved and in Portugal he did rehearse plays, for example, but, I insist: he always simplified.

You, how do you see Real Valladolid today?

From the outside they tell me that the club is selling very well and that things are being done well. How do I see it? I believe that progress is being made little by little, but I believe that we are in the germ of a next Europucela. I think that in two or three years the club can become a kind of Villarreal, of SupeDepor. I thought that when Ronaldo arrived he was going to put money in, his people, he was going to fire Sergio, he was going to kill Miguel Ángel Gómez … and no. He has respected what was there, what worked. I think this season we can be in the middle of the table.

Tell me, where and when can Pucela fans go to talk about the team and have the book signed?

On Saturday, from 12 to 14, in the Plaza Mayor, at the Book Fair, at the “La sombra de Caín” stand and, let me tell you, that my father is coming to see me, which makes me excited because he never wanted me to dedicate myself to this crazy job.

Do you want to add something else?

Well yes, I am also very proud of how we have edited the book, created a sports label, and joined my publisher.