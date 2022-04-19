Sinaloa.- Jose Angel, 27 years old, is the name of the person who today, Tuesday, April 19 at dawn was shot to death in one of the streets of the sector tepacal, belonging to the syndicate of Villa Juarezin the municipality of Navolato.

According to the first reports, the young he was shot in the head and was taken in serious condition to the Social Security hospital of said community, where later the medical personnel on duty declared and he was already without vital signs.

The alleged perpetrator so far has not been captured by municipal authorities.

Elements of the State Attorney General’s Office set about carrying out the corresponding procedures both at the place of the attack and at the hospital where this person had been taken.

At the moment it is unknown what could have been the motive for the crime. Eagle group investigators carried out the investigations to later open an investigation folder.