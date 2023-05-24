Two years ago, when chef José Andrés won the Princess of Asturias award, after two decades organizing emergency kitchens in the four corners of the world, he told this newspaper that he had many more projects in his portfolio to jump out of the kitchens and stomachs of those most in need to the problems of the world. On Tuesday he presented one of them, a course on sustainability with George Washington University.

The announcement from the Global Food Institute (GFI) will focus on “the great challenges of our food system”, including climate change, health and the weakest links in the food chain, which present insecurities for the planet. “The world we live in today is facing a wide range of complex crises and the global food system is at the heart of each one,” the Spanish chef told the Axios website. “These challenges, from hunger and poverty to climate change, are immense in scale and require a commensurate response.”

The Institute has yet to identify a physical space and hire staff in the US capital, which it plans to do in the coming months so that it can begin educational activities in the fall. “At the University of Washington we are very fortunate to have a long and rich association with José Andrés over many years,” said the president of the educational institution, Thomas LeBlanc, in a statement.

Certainly his involvement with that prestigious university dates back to his beginnings in Washington DC, when he was a volunteer and special adviser on food issues to then-President Steven Knapp. In 2011, the Spanish cook, along with some public school teachers from the Schools Without Walls program, created the Integrated Food Project, a curriculum that used examples related to food to teach students about health issues.

Projects more than exams



This time the course, where students will complete 20 hours of community service in soup kitchens, farmers markets and food recovery programs, will consist of presenting projects rather than exams, according to the presentation by Biology professor Tara Scully. , Director of Sustainability. “All students will have to do some service around food,” she said.

This training program will provide three school credits and will consist of two weekly classes, talks on Tuesdays and debates on Wednesdays. In this environment, in which the most important minds of the moment around this discipline will participate, solutions and ideas should emerge to attack the challenges to which the Spanish chef dedicates his life.