“Thank goodness José Andrés invested in the cheese factory.” The phrase is from Pascual Cabaño, partner of the Rey Silo cheese factory, located in Pravia (Asturias). It was not easy for the renowned Asturian chef, who lives in the United States, to focus on this project, which began in 2005, with an ambitious dream on the part of the two founders – the biologist Ernesto Madero, born in Irún and trained in the refinement of cheeses in France, and Cabaño, a native of Grado and familiar with milk and cheeses since childhood. The desire was to recover the artisan cheesemaking tradition of the Principality, using whole, raw cow’s milk as an ingredient, which is served to them by a rancher from Tineo. There was desire and knowledge, but what there was not was money. “It has been very hard. We have gone years without getting paid. I put money from my work as a journalist and I paid for all the trips to sell the cheese outside of Asturias,” explains Cabaño.

Because in this story, as in good stories, there is everything: ambition, determination, disappointments, failures, hopes, daring, hours of work and a lot of sacrifice, a pandemic, several crises, a flood and, despite all this, a motto: never give up. “We knew that to be successful we had to make several types of cheese, with a wide range, including blue cheese, so that it could be shipped refrigerated.”

They began making, in a 400 square meter facility, with machinery and technology that combines with manual work, the classic Asturian cheese Afuega’l Pitu, in the shape of a conical trunk, lactic coagulation, refined with natural yeasts and subjected to a long fermentation, which gives it a unique aroma and flavor. They put it on the market in 2007 and it was difficult to sell. “Madrid Fusión called us and told us we could, but we had to give a cheese to each attendee. We give away 1,600. We had them because we hadn’t sold any. Afuega’l Pitu did not have a good image, but we have given it the place it deserves,” recalls Cabaño.

José Andrés supervises the production of the cheese, in an image provided by the cheese factory of which he is a partner.

The first miracle came from the chefs, who began to serve them in their restaurants, such as Casa Gerardo, in Prendes, the Real Balneario de Salinas, Quince Nudos, in Ribadesella, or Casa Marcial, in La Salgar. To grow they had to continue increasing the varieties, to the classic white one, the orange one was added, after adding paprika, the so-called Besos, in a small and very creamy format, and Massimo, weighing one kilo and more than four months of healing. Everything was starting to go smoothly: they made more than 30,300 cheeses a year and were already exporting to Europe and the United States, but it was not enough: they wanted to make a blue cheese. It was not easy. “We wanted to stand out from Cabrales and other cheeses in the same range, and make something different.” They didn’t have money either.

While they were thinking about the idea, José Andrés crossed paths. He had met him in 2010 at an Afuega’l Pitu contest, in Morcín, and met him again at Madrid Fusión. “He had tried the cheese, he liked it and I told him that he had to give me a hand to help us sell it. He replied that he would see it when he saw me in Washington, because it is not sold from Spain,” he recalls. A friend gave Pascual Cabaño a ticket stand by (if there is a place, it flies). He showed up at the Jaleo restaurant, in a lamentable financial situation: “with a suitcase with 100 cheeses, which I took through customs as samples, with 23 cents in his pocket, the card blocked and without a return ticket. I told him that either he would buy them for me or he would have to give me a job washing dishes.” That’s where a friendship began. José Andrés put cheeses, white and red, on his menu, and opened the doors to King Silo in the United States.

The next step was forged in the kitchen of Casa Gerardo, with Pedro Morán involved, who suggested to the chef, on one of his trips to Spain, that he support the cheese factory in the production of a blue cheese, “very important to continue moving forward.” ”. That’s where it all started. In 2015, José Andrés was joined as an investor by businessman Jon Riberas, the largest shareholder, along with his brother Francisco Riberas, from Gestamp, and owner of the Gonvarri industrial group. “We committed that the investment, around half a million euros, was not to finance debts, but to expand production, improve the cheese and make the blue one.” They have taken longer than they wanted, but in the middle they have encountered a flooding of the facilities, a pandemic and an economic crisis. “Now the takeoff is definitive, and the cheese is very good. “We have worked hard to find the point of what we wanted to do.”

Pieces of Mama Marisa blue cheese, in an image provided by Rey Silo.

Ernesto Madero traveled to England to see how Joe Schneider makes Stilton cheese with raw milk, and also to France to study the process of preparing Roquefort. “In 2017 we started doing the first tests, and we decided with José Andrés how we wanted the cheese, different from the rest of the Spanish blues, without astringency, not so spicy and not so strong.” A year later, the cheese factory flooded and the tests were ruined. They had to start from scratch. “We were starting to have financing problems again.” There were the partners again. They bought machinery to crumble the cheeses, also to puncture it, as well as molds for 12 kilos of curd, from which pieces of about nine kilos are left later. “It is important that the cheeses are large to give it creaminess and recreate a blue cheese that was made in Asturias, and that we ate with fruit. José Andrés remembered that his mother, when they moved to live from Mieres to Barcelona, ​​gave him apples with Asturian blue cheese. And we look for that flavor,” says Cabaño. It was a spreadable, buttery cheese with good flavor. And that was how Mama Marisa cheese was born, in tribute to the cook’s mother. After the pandemic they released the first tests, “but they were overripe, something that climate change has also contributed to, which ruined our cheeses because they were soft, they tasted very good, but when you cut them the paste oxidized.” They fixed an air conditioning problem in the cheese factory, and started again.

Cut of blue cheese, in tribute to José Andrés’ mother, in an image provided by the cheese factory.

At the end of April they released the definitive Mama Marisa cheese, which they sell for 40 euros per kilo. They produce 3,000 liters of milk every 15 days, this is about 2,900 kilos of cheese. Each cheese weighs between 12 and 14 kilos. It is sold, in addition to Spain, in the United States, Ireland, Belgium and Singapore. Even an Asturian pastry chef, Jhonatan González, from Cabo Busto, makes his cheesecake with Massimo de Rey Silo.

The next step is to invest about another half a million euros – the return on investment is expected within three or five years – to climb to the next step: expand the facilities to increase production, hire two more people – now they are five—, increase salaries, and make another blue cheese, Astur Blue Mamá Marisa, refined in cider brandy from Salvador del Obispo.

“We owe him everything,” concludes Cabaño. This story begins to gain height.

