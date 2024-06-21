Former governor José Alperovich, 69, one of the most influential and richest politicians in northern Argentina, was sentenced this Tuesday (18) to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing his niece. The Peronist, who governed the province of Tucumán more than three times, will not be able to hold public office either.

Who is Alperovich?

Alperovich is a public accountant who began to grow within Peronism until he obtained the position of Minister of Economy of the province of Tucumán during the administration of Julio Miranda (from 1999 to 2003). In 2001, he was elected Senator for the Justicialist Party (PJ), a party founded in 1946 by Juan Domingo Perón, which has elected more than six presidents, including Néstor Kirchner (2003), Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (2007, re-elected in 2011) and Alberto Fernández (2019).

This is how in 2003, Alperovich was elected governor of Tucumán. In 2007, he won re-election with more than 78% of the votes and fully embraced Kirchnerism. In turn, at the same time, Beatriz Rojkés, his wife, became provisional president of the Senate.

However, the political leader could not seek a third term according to the Constitution of that province, which established a maximum of two consecutive terms for the position of governor, so he focused on a provincial constitutional reform that, with a large majority in the Tucumán Legislature and strong influence in its Judiciary, he achieved a third term in 2011, once again administering the northern province.

In 2015, after party agreements, Alperovich returned to the Legislature as a senator for the PJ. Four years later, he tried to run again for the government of his province, but was unable to win re-election. Amid a political downfall, his personal future became more complex when he was accused by his niece of sexual abuse.

The complaint

The oral and public debate against the former governor of Tucumán began on February 5th. Alperovich was tried for nine crimes, including attempted abuse, simple abuse and aggravated abuse with carnal access, which allegedly occurred between December 14, 2017 and March 26, 2018. More than 15 hearings were held with the participation of 70 witnesses and experts. Until now, the Peronist leader remained free and was only banned from leaving the country.

Alperovich always maintained his innocence and accused the victim of lying to destroy his political career. “This is an invented, armed trial, where I will clearly demonstrate that there was an economic and political motivation, I have no doubt about that,” the former governor said a week ago.

This Tuesday, Alperovich had the opportunity to say his last words to the judge before the verdict, but he refused to do so. At the beginning of the trial he had again insisted on his innocence and made mention of his children and grandchildren. “I know everyone will say the same thing, but I want to tell you, Mr. Judge, that I am 68 years old, I have 11 grandchildren and 4 children. I want the truth because it killed me. With all the respect I have for the Judiciary, I want the truth and I ask that you pay attention, Mr. Judge, if you can, or to the Public Prosecutor’s Office, to all the evidence”, he requested.

According to the complaint, the first sexual abuse occurred at Alperovich’s home, in Buenos Aires, at the end of 2017, shortly after the niece began working as an assistant to the then senator. The same situation would have repeated itself on several occasions, in Tucumán, during the first quarter of 2018.

Afraid of his uncle, who had enormous political and economic power – with a family estate that includes more than 60 properties, a car dealership and construction, agricultural and financial companies – the victim took more than a year to break his silence about the hell he had been through. “I didn’t want him to kiss me. Yet he did it. I didn’t want him to touch me. Yet he did it. I didn’t want him to penetrate me. He did it anyway,” said the victim in the public letter used to denounce his uncle at the end of 2019.

The public letter brought to light other situations of harassment that several women suffered with Alperovich and he was forced to step down from his position as senator. His facade began to fall when four former senior officials from his government were convicted in 2019 for covering up a case of femicide that occurred in 2006, when he was still governor.

Now, with a 16-year sentence, Judge Juan Ramos Padilla ordered that Alperovich be immediately arrested and sent to prison. Three of the people who testified at the trial were also investigated and convicted of false testimony.

Kirchnerists voted against a project that removed benefits from sex offenders

With this new conviction, Alperovich joins a large number of Kirchnerist politicians who have cases of sexual abuse, such as the mayor of the municipality of La Matanza, Fernando Espinoza, or the former candidate of Principles and Values, Ezequiel Guazzora.

The first was prosecuted by a judge for sexual abuse and disobedience, following a complaint filed by a young woman who worked under him as a private secretary in the municipality. The second, a Kirchnerist journalist who had been on the run for 67 days, was arrested by the Federal Police after being accused of sexual abuse with carnal access and corruption of minors.

In November 2016, several left-wing legislators, mostly from Kirchnerism – who ended up being part of Alberto Fernández’s government – voted against the project to modify Law 24,660 so that “the benefits included in the experimental period cannot be granted to those convicted ” for crimes of sexual abuse, and article 14 of the National Penal Code so that parole cannot be granted to anyone who has committed these same crimes.

“We are going to prevent them from any possibility of resocialization, we are going to prevent them from visiting their family. In other words, we will cut off the possibility of them planning a new life. We are removing incentives. He will go out and commit crimes again because we removed all previous cases of early and moderate releases, with all the controls they want, etc.”, argued Rodolfo Tailhade, a Kirchnerist deputy who voted against the project.

However, Kirchnerism’s attempt to support sex offenders failed and the project ended up being approved in both Chambers, which was finally sanctioned as law 27,375 in July 2017.