It was an open secret in the last hours and the protagonist himself has finally confirmed it, once his team’s match against Leganés ended. José Alberto López will not continue to lead the Mirandés bench during the next season.

The Oviedo coach has not accepted the renewal offer after the three meetings held with the club. “I will be clear as I have always been and transparent with everyone. I have informed the club that I will not continue, but there has been no problem. It is true that there may be contacts with other teams, but I am not yet committed to anyone ”, he emphasizes. Malaga is one of the clubs that is betting the strongest for getting their services.

Questioned about the draw of the ‘jabato’ team in Anduva, José Alberto believes that his pupils went from more to less throughout the game: “They put refreshment people in the attack zone and did some damage to us in the final stretch, but I think we played a good game with the ball. We lacked clarity in the last quarter of the field to hit the pass and finish. The team was intense and supportive ”.

The reds they kept a clean sheet before one of the applicants to achieve promotion to First. Undoubtedly, defensive strength has been key for Mirandés to meet the goal of permanence. “We have been a supportive team that plays very together throughout the season. The commitment that all the kids have is incredible. Success is the defensive block. That has allowed us to be saved ”, he points out.