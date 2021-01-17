The Mirandés don’t step on the grass in competition match since last January 2. A long wait that will conclude on Tuesday with the dispute over the postponed match against Rayo Vallecano. The coaching staff has used this time to work on certain aspects. “We have influenced things that we cannot in normal weeks, especially in the details that have cost us matches. We must put it into practice where it needs to be done, in competition. It has also been good for us because injured players have been able to recover and catch a rhythm ”, highlights José Alberto.

The Asturian coach takes pressure off his pupils before the visit of one of the aspiring to the promotion: “After winning in Fuenlabrada, we were the milk, and now that we have lost two games we are still the same. The only thing that has happened is that two games were lost, something that can happen in a team that fights for permanence. Soccer is a sport of success and failure. We cannot kill anyone because they make a mistake ”.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of January 17, 2021

Asked about the next rival, José Alberto maintains that difficult situations unite even much more to a squad: “Many can see weakness, but the opposite is true. They had casualties for the Cup match and beat a First team. It is seen that it is a united and committed staff. In times of difficulty is where joint sticks. They are situations that they make lightning much more dangerous“.