A soccer coach is 24-hour coach, but also person, as well related José Alberto López in ‘The triumph of a football fighter’. Worries, bad times or celebrations are part of the day to day of any human being. Since his arrival at the Mirandés, the Asturian coach worried about know first-hand the philosophy of the club and Miranda’s own idiosyncrasy.

He wrote his book in full confinement and after the dismissal at the head of the club of his loves, Sporting de Gijón. In the official presentation that took place at the headquarters of the Rojilla entity, José Alberto made it clear that the proceeds would go to an NGO of the city and the technician has kept his word. ASBEM has received the benefits obtained for the sale of 60 copies.

LaLiga SmartBank * Data updated as of January 20, 2021

“I am very happy to deliver the benefits to the Burgos Association of Multiple Sclerosis. It seemed essential that the full amount, raised in the city, stay in Miranda“, Highlights José Alberto on his social networks. ASBEM works to improve the quality of life of people with MS, ALS and neurodegenerative diseases; and at the same time that the disease is known in a truthful way.