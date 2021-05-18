Manolo Gaspar started the casting to choose a substitute with a profile “similar” to Sergio Pellicer as soon as he learned that the technician did not accept the renewal offer and decided put an end to its stage at La Rosaleda. That is the priority now in Martiricos, finding a suitable coach to lead next season’s project. The importance of choice is paramount and therefore the sports director tries to fine-tune his bet. And among the options currently being considered by the sports management, the one he likes the most is that of the Mirandés coach, José Alberto López (21-5-1982, Oviedo).

The Asturian coach has made a very good course with the Mirandés and his profile fits perfectly in what Manolo Gaspar is looking for. In fact, AS has learned, the conversations started days ago and there is very good harmony Between the parts. Jose Alberto contract ends on June 30, remains unrenewed and options that I can make the transfer to La Rosaleda are real.

José Alberto López completes his third year in the silver category, after directing in 52 games for Sporting de Gijón between the 2018-19 seasons (he replaced Rubén Baraja) and 2019-20 (He was dismissed after matchday 21) and coach Mirandés this year. In Anduva he has managed to add 52 points in the first 39 days and has the team ninth in the standings.

“My job is to be prepared, Malaga will continue and there will be another coach with whom we will work side by side. The club will have to seek and will go to a profile similar to Sergio’s, with energy, with desire and without fear. Give continuity to this project. Soon we will know what happens with the future bench of Malaga, “said Gaspar at Sergio Pellicer’s farewell press conference. Today, the one with the most options to take over from the Nules coach is José Alberto.