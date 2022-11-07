The Uruguayan Jose Manuel Aja became one of the most important players of the campaign Santa Fe in the semester. He provided defensive solidity as the team finished first in the round robin phase and got into the semifinal home runs.

However, in the first match of this phase of the tournament, the classic against millionaires, Aja had to go out on a stretcher after a strong head-to-head clash with her partner Andrey Estupiñán.

In the press conference after the classic, which ended tied at one goal, the Santa Fe coach, Alfredo Arias, anticipated that the situation was not easy.

Photo: See also Video: the accident that few saw at Silverstone and could have been a tragedy Nestor Gomez – TIME

“Aja’s injury was hard and it hit us. Aja is very important because he gives us strength in defense and in attack. He had a fracture (of the septum) and we are going to be able to count on him, and to that is added that (Geisson) Perea reaches the fifth yellow,” Arias said at the press conference.

This is what comes for José Aja after the injury

Now, the diagnosis does not favor Santa Fe’s aspirations to have Aja in the remainder of the home runs. According to the journalist Juan Pablo Arévalo, the Uruguayan is ruled out for the rest of the year.

Sorry for the confusion of what I wrote about José Aja 1- It is low for 2022. Neither mask nor anything so that he can play, according to Santa Fe’s medical and technical staff 2- As for their treatment, they will define if they do surgery or not 3- They hope to have it for preseason without problems – Juan Pablo Arevalo L (@ArevaloJuanP) November 7, 2022

Santa Fe tried to find an alternative solution: make a mask that protects the area where Aja suffered the blow. However, due to the injury he has, it is not possible.

Now, the club’s doctors are waiting to see if the treatment requires surgery or not, and they hope to have Aja ready for the 2023 pre-season.

SPORTS

More sports news