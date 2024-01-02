José Agustín in a photograph shared by his family. HR H.H.

The hours of the Mexican writer José Agustín seem to be withering away, as one of his sons, José Agustín Ramírez, has published on his Facebook account, reporting this Tuesday afternoon that his father has received last rites from a priest, in his house, where he has been for several days. “The visit of Father José Luis, a Catholic, Zapatista priest, an old friend of my father and faithful to Liberation Theology, after whose anointing of the sick, my father said: 'With this my work here is ending' , He has written.

His son has thanked the expressions of affection that his family has received in recent months and days, and assures that, although his father is calm, “the emergency is not over.” “And without a doubt José Agustín is one step closer to heaven, hugs to all, happy 2024,” he wrote this Tuesday. A couple of days ago, on New Year's Eve, he asked, also through his networks, for “prayers and good vibes” for his father's health: “Because the boss is quite delicate, due to health problems that have been going on for years. They ripped him from the literary world, if you believe in gods or have any good will that you can share with him, you will be infinitely grateful…

José Agustín, an emblematic author, creator of works that for the first time were written with ease and colloquial language, in whose pages young Mexicans of the sixties and seventies felt represented, has been away from the public eye and for some years At the age of 40 he moved to the family home in Cuautla, in the State of Morelos. Last April he reappeared, after several years of silence, at a presentation of the reissue of his work. He was in a wheelchair, but still bright and lively. His health has been delicate since 2009, when he suffered a fall while signing some of his books in Puebla. Then, the accident, from about two meters high, caused severe fractures to his skull and ribs and kept him in intensive care for more than 20 days.

Agustín is representative of what the writer and literary critic Mago Glantz described as the Wave Literature —a name with which he never felt identified—. He is the author of such emblematic novels as Tomb (1964), which he finished writing when he was 16 years old – and was published a couple of years later – which marked the beginning of a vast list with other titles such as Inventing what I dream(1968), It's getting late (1973), The king approaches his temple (1977), deserted cities (1982), Near the fire (1987), two hours of sun (1994), Life with my widow (2004), among many others. He also wrote plays, essays, stories, film scripts, journalistic works and is the author of his autobiography titled Prison rock.

