an armed assault was registered the night of Saturday in it municipality of Guadalupe, Zacatecasleaving lifeless two people and one seriously injured.

The events were recorded around 8:00 p.m., on Independencia de la Victoria Colony, inside a home where armed subjects inthey returned for kill their victims.

According to what was released, firearm detonations were heard at the scene, for which reason, after the report, various police forces were mobilized.

Upon the arrival of the Municipal Police and paramedics, they confirmed that two lifeless people were found inside a home.

Besides that there was one more bullet wounded victim, for which she was transferred to receive medical attention in a hospital.

In this area there were also elements of the National Guard, who guarded the place and carried out an operation to try to find the attackers, who managed to flee, so there are no detainees.

Finally, agents of the Investigative Police (PDI) and experts from the General Directorate of Expert Services (DGSP) remained at the scene.

Who took charge of carrying out the corresponding inquiries and transferring the bodies to carry out the legal necropsy.

The fatalities were identified at the scene and it was said that they were 21-year-old José and 14-year-old Kevin.