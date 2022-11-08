Home page politics

Momir Takac

Joschka Fischer (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen), former Federal Foreign Minister. © Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

In a tweet, Sigmar Gabriel criticized German arrogance in the Qatar debate. Former Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer now agreed with him.

Hamburg/Doha – The World Cup in Qatar begins on November 20th. The host country has been criticized for massive violations of human rights during the construction of the stadiums. The dispute over the tournament has recently increased, and ex-SPD leader and foreign minister Sigmar Gabriel tweeted against German criticism of Qatar.

Football World Cup: Joschka Fischer defends the Qatari government

Gabriel wrote at the end of October: “The German arrogance towards Qatar is gone…!”. It also took Germany decades to become a liberal country. Progress does not come overnight, but step by step”.

Now Joschka Fischer jumped to his side. He also defended the government of Qatar against criticism. “I don’t think he’s that wrong in the matter when he criticizes a certain top-down criticism,” said the former Greens foreign minister to the news magazine star in view of Gabriel’s statements.

Soccer World Cup: Ambassador shows how gay rights are in Qatar

“I would have liked Sigmar Gabriel to have used less provocative language,” Fischer continued. On this point, however, he agreed. Enforcement of human rights requires “perseverance”. “It’s worth every effort to make sure Qatar moves forward on the path it’s on,” said the 74-year-old.

The emirate’s World Cup ambassador, of all people, has now demonstrated just how backward Qatar really is when it comes to tolerance and human rights. In an interview with ZDF, Khalid Salman described homosexuality as “mental damage”. The spokesman for the World Cup organizing committee then immediately stopped the interview. (mt/SID)