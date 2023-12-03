Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Green Party politician Joschka Fischer is calling for a different tone against Vladimir Putin’s regime in Russia. The former foreign minister makes it clear.

Berlin – In an interview, former Federal Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer (Greens) strongly advised the European Union to strengthen its nuclear deterrent against Vladimir Putin’s imperialist Russia.

To deter Russia: Joschka Fischer advises nuclear weapons for the EU

The Green politician, who was Foreign Minister between 1998 and 2005 and had personal dealings with Putin at the time, further called on the current traffic light federal government made up of the SPD, Greens and FDP to, if necessary, use the debt brake to prevent the Bundeswehr and the EU from arming themselves to override. What’s more: Fischer even brought the EU’s increased nuclear armament into the debate.

To do this, the alliance would first have to acquire such nuclear weapons. “Should the Federal Republic have nuclear weapons? No. Europe? Yes,” the 75-year-old explained in an interview with the weekly newspaper The time: “The EU needs its own nuclear deterrent.”

Former Federal Foreign Minister: Joschka Fischer (The Greens). © IMAGO / APress

Joschka Fischer: Green politician calls for European armament

In his argument, the diplomat referred to the Ukraine war, which Moscow started in February 2022 in violation of international law. “Ukraine is of crucial importance for Europe and Germany. Putin’s ideology is: power decides, not law. If this thinking prevails, then you can forget Europe. In that respect, it’s about a hell of a lot,” said Fischer, who was minister in a red-green coalition under SPD Chancellor Gerhard Schröder.

Fischer further explained in the interview: “The first thing that follows from this is that we Europeans have to arm ourselves. We must restore our deterrence capability. No, I don’t like that idea at all and I think of a thousand other things I would rather finance. But there is no way around it. As long as we have a neighbor Russia that follows Putin’s imperial ideology, we cannot do without deterring this Russia.”

Should the Federal Republic have nuclear weapons? No. Europe? Yes.

Joschka Fischer: Former Foreign Minister accuses Vladimir Putin of “nuclear blackmail”.

In the direction of the current traffic light coalition, he said: “We just won’t be able to achieve that with a debt brake and balanced budgets.” Fischer justified his argument with reference to threatening gestures from the Kremlin.

“The world has changed, Putin is also working with nuclear blackmail. I hope that America and Europe remain connected. But what will happen if Donald Trump is re-elected?” He said: “Even with this scenario in mind, Europe must seriously ask itself the question.”

The then Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer (The Greens, right) with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin (left) and former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder in Berlin in 2001. © IMAGO / photo library

Joschka Fischer: Green politician demands “effective air defense” for Ukraine

The first priority, however, is the “deterrence capability in the conventional area. This is the lesson that Ukraine teaches us. “Ukraine urgently needs effective air defense,” Fischer explained Time: “And we as Europe urgently need effective air defense. We have to do this together.”

Of the EU partners, only the French have so far had nuclear weapons – according to the Stockholm Peace Research Institute SIPRI there are 290 operational nuclear warheads. In Germany, under the principle of nuclear sharing, American atomic bombs are stored at the Büchel air base. (pm)