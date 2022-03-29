Elche thinks about the future. The franjiverde entity has confirmed the renewal of Josan Ferrández for one more year, with the option of another based on the matches played during the 2022/23 campaign. The canterano, of 32 yearswill thus begin his sixth season as a franjiverde after having arrived at the club in the winter market of the 2017/18 campaign.

Josan Ferrández (Crevillent, 1989) has already added 157 official meetings and nine goals, being one of the players with the most participation in the team in the last five years. The man from Crevillent arrived at Elche after being ruled out by Albacete, which was then in the Second Division, and was one of the protagonists of the promotion to Second. Already in the silver category, with Pacheta, he was an indispensable piece and a key player in the promotion to the First Division. In the highest category, without being an undisputed starter, he has enjoyed many minutes in the position of the winger, lane and, lately, as a right back.

The club announced the agreement this afternoon with an emotional video of the player, in which he said: “How everything has changed since I first set foot in Martínez Valero to play in the quarry (at 17 years old, for Juvenil). I have the feeling that the best is yet to come.”. After touring different teams, in 2018 he returned, with Elche in Second B, and since that debut in Peralada they have spent more than 150 games in the bronze category, in Second Division and finally in First Division, being one of the pieces that is still keeps intact.