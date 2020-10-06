JoSAA Counseling 2020: Registration for counseling will start from today for admission to 36 thousand seats of other government funded institutes (GFTIs) including 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 23 Triple ITs across the country. This process will be started by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSA). The seat matrix will be done on Josa’s website josaa.nic.in. Today the window will open for registration around 12 o’clock. All information will be available on the website itself. After this, JEE Advanced Qualified students will be able to register for admission and Choice Filling in NITs and Government Funded Institute, qualified students in IITs and JEE Main. According to Josa, this time there will be counseling in six rounds. Spot seats will be held if seats are vacant. Seat allocation will be done between October 17 and November 7.

Important dates

– Registration: 6 to 15 October

– First mock seat allocation: 11 October

– Second Mock Seat: 13 October

– First seat allocation: 17 October

– Online reporting and fee payment: 17 to 19 October

– Second seat allocation: 21 October

– Online reporting and fee payment: 22 to 23 October

– Third seat allocation: 26 October

– Online reporting and fee payment: 27 to 28 October

– Fourth seat allocation: 30 October

– Online reporting and fee payment: 31 to 9 November

– Fifth seat allocation: 3 November

– Online reporting and fee payment: November 4 to November 5

– Sixth seat allocation: November 7

– Online reporting and fee payment: November 8

Changes in counseling

This year there will be only six rounds of seat allotment whereas for the last three years there have been seven rounds of seat allotment. Professor Siddharth Pandey, chairman of JEE Advanced, IIT Delhi, said, “JoSAA suggested limiting the admissions to six rounds this year to finish the admission process before Diwali and start a new academic session immediately thereafter.” JoSAA handles the admission and counseling process in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and other government funded institutions in the country.

Siddharth Pandey said, ‘A big change this year is that students will not have to physically report to confirm their admission in the allotted institute. This was suggested by JoSAA in view of the increasing cases of Kovid-19. This year students can confirm their admission by submitting their documents through online mode.

By 2015, JoSAA had done three rounds of seat allotment, which was increased to six in 2016 to fill vacant seats. Though there were seven rounds for admission in 2017, 2018 and 2019, one or more seats in some IITs remained vacant after the Common Admission round. In 2019, about 300 seats were vacant in 23 IITs institutions even after six rounds of counseling, which were allotted in the seventh round.