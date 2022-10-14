The difference between the Suzuka title and the Abu Dhabi title for Max Verstappen, also lies in the enthusiasm shown after the achievement. Many factors contributed to Yas Marina: the surprise effect for Michael Masi’s race management, the last GP of the championship, a physically and mentally exhausting season, the certainty of having won once the checkered flag was passed and also the ubiquitous dad Jos. But he wasn’t there in Japan: for logistical reasons he stayed in Europe, but he still supported his son, who became two-time world champion.

Will Max stop here? For the father, we are only at the beginning of a long era. “The rules will remain largely the same, so the group will compact and we will have even better races. However, the strongest rider always comes to victory. If Red Bull continues like this, we certainly have a good five years ahead of us“, Jos Verstappen told Viaplay, thus arguing how his son can win continuously until 2027, when his contract with Red Bull will only be one year away. “I’m usually there to support Max, but I’ve been traveling for quite a while and entering Japan hasn’t been the easiest. Last year the pressure became unbearable and when it was all over we were overwhelmed by very strong emotions, while this year it was just a matter of when we would win: we knew the title would come sooner or later.“.