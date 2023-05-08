Max Verstappen was not the only one in the family to win a motorsport victory on Sunday. His father Jos won the Monteberg Rally in Belgium on the same day. For Verstappen senior, who was also active in Formula 1 in the past, it was his first victory in rally driving.

The 51-year-old father of two-time Formula 1 champion Max, together with his co-pilot Renaud Jamoul, was the best after eleven special stages.

In the last two stages he closed a gap of 10.5 seconds on the Belgian Davy Vanneste. The two ended up exactly equal. The result of the first special stage is then decisive and it was in favor of Verstappen.

"Very nice for him and really great fun," said Verstappen on Viaplay after his superior catch-up race in the Miami Grand Prix. "He puts a lot of time and effort into it and rally driving is a completely different discipline than we are used to in the family."





