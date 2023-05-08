Verstappen, who made 106 starts during his F1 career with Benetton, Simtek, Footwork, Tyrrell, Stewart, Arrows and Minardi, has long been a fan of rallying, choosing to make the switch to the discipline last year. Its inaugural season included a World Rally Championship round at Ypres.

The father of reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen, who won Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix, scored his first success driving a rally car under peculiar circumstances last weekend.

After being forced to withdraw due to illness from the Rally van Haspengouw, the debut round of the Belgian Championship, the 51-year-old finished the 11 stages of the tarmac rally with an identical aggregate time to rival Davy Vanneste.

Verstappen, paired with Renaud Jamoul, who also joined WRC driver Adrien Fourmaux, set the fastest times in four of the specials, including the Dikkebus test, which last year was part of the Ypres world race route .

However, a 10-second penalty for a jump start, followed by a further loss of time for Vanneste, left the pair tied in the timesheets. In the event of a tie, the rally was decided on the times set in the opening special and Verstappen was therefore declared the winner.

Jos Verstappen and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Drew Gibson / Motorsport Images

“This makes me very happy. It has been a difficult period for me, as I have not been able to drive for a few months,” Verstappen said in a report on his official website.

“For me to be back like this is a great satisfaction. When it started to rain during the day, the road was insidiously slippery, but then I was able to recover the pace. I am very happy with my first victory in a rally.”

Verstappen’s run to victory was not an easy one, as the Dutchman continued to adapt to the Skoda Fabia after driving a Citroen C3 Rally2 last year.

“At the beginning of the year we did some tests. But the tests are different from driving in a real test, because in a test you can drive on the same test every time,” he added.

“Rallying is the most important thing. You can’t practice and you have to be on the spot right away. This Skoda is slightly different from the Citroën I drove last year, which is also a very good car.”

“The Skoda gives more confidence in fast corners, but there is a little less front grip in slower corners.”

“In Dikkebus I pressed the handbrake button by mistake. As a result, the brakes were stuck. It took a few seconds before I understood what was wrong. I don’t know Skoda well yet. We are close, but these are small mistakes that shouldn’t happen.”

Verstappen will return to racing in the Belgian national championship at the Sezoens Rally, 19-20 May.