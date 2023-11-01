After a year spent competing in Holland and Belgium, with some success, Jos Verstappen leaves his comfort zone and will participate this weekend in the Rally de La Nucía, the penultimate event of the 2023 Spanish Rally Superchampionship (S-CER).

The father of Max Verstappen, the driver who dominates Formula 1 with an iron fist and who has won three consecutive world championships, will face the specialists of the Spanish championship, the leader José Antonio ‘Cohete’ Suárez, Jan Solans, Iván Ares or Pepe López, but his preparation didn’t start well.

On Tuesday, during the reconnaissance of the sections of the 29th Rally de La Nucia, Jos Verstappen went off the road and crashed his Skoda Fabia into the guardrail. The Dutch veteran managed to get out under his own power and the car did not suffer major mechanical damage, but the front bumper was torn off in the impact.

Jos Verstappen moved to rallying last year and also made his debut in the 2022 Ypres Rally, a World Championship event. In May 2023, the former Formula 1 driver achieved his first victory in the Monteberg Rally of the Belgian championship and arrives in Alicante a month and a half after also winning the Eastern Belgian Rally and finishing in fifth place in the Saar-Rally Pfalz of August.

However, after saying he had a lot of fun rallying in 2022, he was unable to contest the first round of the Belgian championship in 2023, due to a health problem which kept him out of February’s Rally van Haspengauw.

The former Benetton, Arrows and Minardi driver competed last year in a Citroen C3, but now he and his co-driver, Belgian Renaud Jamoul, drive a Skoda with Red Bull livery and prominently display the Verstappen advertisement .com, his son’s official website, which he will not be able to reach at the Sao Paulo GP this weekend.