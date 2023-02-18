Jos Verstappen is busy in rally sport, but now skips the start of the season.

After his active racing career, Jos Verstappen has of course done everything he can to make Max Verstappen our hero. It was a huge gamble and we sometimes wonder what would have happened if Max had had Latifi’s talent. But luckily Max is of the absolute outside category and it all turned out on his feet.

Talent

Now that Max is one/the arrived star of the royal class, it is time for Jos to do fun things again. The best man is still ‘only’ fifty years old and now that the money is sloshing against the baseboards within the family, there is room for fun projects. For example, Verstappen took his first steps in rallying last year. And although Jos may no longer have the reflexes of his son, he still made an impression on many. It is clear that there is some talent in driving cars very fast.

Škoda

For Jos last year’s adventure also tasted like more. Therefore, a brand new Škoda Fabia RS Rally2 has been purchased for this year, with which Jos and navigator Renaud Jamoul want to take part. The first rally was actually scheduled for this month in Haspengouw, Belgium. But Jos has to drop out due to health reasons.

Migraine

The Limburger has according to Verstappen.nl suffer from migraines. He is now in good shape according to the website, but will still miss the rally because further investigation is being done. In any case, Jos is not in absolute danger. In any case, we deduce that from the fact that he does travel to Bahrain to attend the Formula 1 winter test.

Gravel

Verstappen plans to participate in several rallies this year, including the one in Hellendoorn. He also plans to venture into real gravel rallies in France and Portugal for the first time. Jos sometimes drove through the gravel in F1, but in that case that was never the intention. In any case, we hope that Jos feels better soon and can get to work with his Fabia. Whose deed.

This article Jos Verstappen skips the start of the rally season due to health issues first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Jos #Verstappen #skips #start #rally #season #health