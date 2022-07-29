Van Haspengouw’s debut in February in the Belgian rally to take eighth place, now in WRC: Jos Verstappen, Max’s father and former partner of Michael Schumacher in Benetton, will make his debut on the asphalt of the Ypres Rally, in the ninth round championship (also in Belgium) scheduled from 18 to 21 August. The Dutchman will take to the track in the Citroen C3 in the Wrc2 category, flanked by fellow countryman Harm van Koppen. With the same car, he had taken second place in May at the Rally Station Le Seau Monteburg, retiring instead in the South Belgian Rally two months earlier.

challenge to the skoda

–

Former of Benetton, Simtek, Footwork, Tyrrell, Stewart, Arrows and Minardi, 107 total F1 appearances, 50-year-old Jos Verstappen will compete against 37 other cars in the Rally2 category, while 88 total cars entered the event. He will face off against the Skoda drivers: Andrea Mikkelsen, Marco Bulacia Wilkinson and the Russian Nikolaj Grjazin (recently excluded from the Rally of Estonia due to the war in Ukraine, despite having agreed to race under a neutral flag at the beginning of the season). Max’s father will also fight against Citroen drivers, the French Yohan Rossel and Stéphane Lefebvre, to which the local Davy Vanneste will be added. Then Jari Huttunen in the Ford, Grégoire Munster in the Hyundai and the Volkswagen Polo Gti of Georg Linnamae and Vincent Verschueren. Attention also to the other Belgian Skoda drivers, Gino Bux and Sébastien Bedoret, as well as Bernd Casier, who will compete in the Ford Fiesta.