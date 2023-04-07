Max and Jos, father and son always together

Max Verstappen today he has his sights set on winning his third consecutive world title, and from the results seen in the first three races of the 2023 season, the objective could be concretely achieved during or at the end of this championship. In case he doesn’t succeed, the Dutchman still has the guarantee of two titles conquered in 2021 and 2022, the result of a natural talent supported by his father jos, also with a past in Formula 1, but never at the level of his son. However, the constant presence of Verstappen Senior from Max’s first steps in motorsport to the Red Bull box has not always been synonymous with sweet and paternal support, quite the contrary.

Excessive severity

Sadly known was the story in which Jos he abandoned his son for a few minutes at a filling station in Italy because he was disappointed by his performance in a kart race. This was admitted by the current Red Bull driver, demonstrating a tactic used by his father in not telling him how talented he actually was. always belittling his abilities to push him to improve more and more, in addition to impose overtaking in the most difficult points of the various tracks: “My father never said I would become a champion – explained Verstappen a Channel 4 in an interview from 2022 – it was always the other way around. He told me I was going to be a truck driver or a bus driver. He has always made me understand, I think in a positive way, that what I was doing at the time was not enough“.

José clarifies

In this way, numerous controversies have arisen against Jos Verstappen, criticized and accused of having been too severe with his son, to the point of mistreating him. The person concerned returned to the question in a recent documentary on the career of the number 1 of Red Bull, entitled ‘Anatomy of a champion’ and made by ViaPlay. In the first episode, Verstappen clarified what was the approach with Max in the world of competitions: “There are people who say I’m a bad father because I abused my son, but I never did it – he has declared – I raised him, and I was hard on him. That was my plan, most people can’t imagine what it takes to reach the absolute top level of a sport. I’m not usually the type to talk about this kind of thing, but I think this gives a better idea of ​​how each of us lived during that period. I know I’m not the easiest person to work with and I demanded a lot from Max but he was able to put up with it all. He has always been mentally very strong ”.

Max’s project

Now 25, Verstappen is romantically linked to the daughter of fellow F1 world champion Nelson Piquet, Kelly, with whom he wants to start a family. However, should you have children, Dutch will want to handle them differently: “I absolutely want kids, and if they want to race, that’s fine – said a De Limburger – but i think that I would do it differently than how my father and I handled it. I don’t realize it at the moment, but it’s easy for me to talk about because I don’t have children. Maybe I will think very differently when I get them, it is certain that the passion she had for racing was very strong. She did everything for me: she tuned up the engines, she prepared the karts. I don’t see myself doing something like this. Anyway, I’m not going to push my kids to runbecause they have to want it. In any case, to get to F1 you have to start laying the foundations from the age of four, e I want to be there too“.