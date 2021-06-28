The fourth place obtained in the Styrian GP interrupted the streak of two consecutive podiums won by Sergio Perez in Baku and Le Castellet. The Mexican in Austria was mocked by Valtteri Bottas, who sprinted behind him on the grid. The Red Bull rider, however, was forced to give in to his rival also due to a non-ideal pit stop operated by his mechanics, which cost him his position on the track. At that point, Red Bull’s strategy was worthless, bringing him back to the pits to try to reassemble the # 77 Mercedes thanks to fresher tires.

Perez: “One more lap and I would have passed Bottas”

By all accounts, including the person concerned, Sergio Perez’s performances are proving crucial this year in helping Max Verstappen to maintain the leadership of the world rankings compared to his main opponent, Lewis Hamilton. The Mexican is also bringing important points to the team in the constructors’ championship, which Red Bull leads 40 points ahead of Mercedes. According to the father of the current championship leader, Jos Verstappen, however, there is still one point on which Perez should work: “He still has some weaknesses – commented the former Benetton driver, Tyrrell and Minardi to the site F1-Insider – Perez still needs to improve a bit in qualifying to help Max. He has done a great job so far, it works very well“.

Verstappen senior also spoke of the rivalry that is being generated between his son and the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. A dualism which is certainly good for Formula 1: “Lewis and Max are on the same level – explained the Dutchman – it is difficult to compare them because they are in two different cars. They are the two best drivers in Formula 1. Lewis has a lot of experience. But Max has been with the team for a long time. He worked with his engineer for six years. He knows what he’s doing and can read the race well “.