Last weekend Max Verstappen has been the synonym of perfection. At Imola the Dutchman won the second Grand Chelem in his career and thus immediately responded to Charles Leclerc, who had obtained it in Melbourne. Above all, he sent a very clear message to Ferrari: “Woe to cut me off from the World Cup“. Even with two out of three retreats, Super Max remains a very tough customer, capable of bringing opponents to that limit on which he dances, has fun and always seems at ease. Leclerc, on the other hand, tripped, going to the wall at the Variante Alta.

According to his father Jos, the greatest merit of the son is precisely that of having put pressure to Ferrari: “Max had an excellent weekend in Imola. I found it incredibly strong. He didn’t make a single mistake, he was solid and completely in control. Red Bull clearly took a step in the right direction and got stronger: we caught a glimpse of him on Saturday, when Max caught up with Charles, it forced him to push harder and put more stress on the tires. Also on Sunday Max and Red Bull put Ferrari under pressure, and when under pressure it’s easy to do a mistake“. Finally, there was no lack of provocation to the rival of 2021, that Lewis Hamilton who in Imola (as well as throughout the beginning of the 2022 season) had to fight in the rear, also suffering the humiliation of the dubbing by Verstappen himself: “I loved seeing Max dub Hamilton, after everything that happened last year. It is not often that you have the opportunity to dub a Mercedes“.