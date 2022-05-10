As happened many other times in this first phase of the season, the Miami GP was mainly focused on head-to-head between Charles Leclerc And Max Verstappen. After starting from third position on the grid, it was the Dutchman from Red Bull, who was able first to pass his Ferrari rival on the track and then to resist during the last few laps, when a Safety Car had allowed the Monegasque to get closer dangerously. Verstappen thus obtained his third success in five GPs, but due to the two retirements of Sakhir and Melbourne he is still 19 points behind in the championship standings from # 16 in Maranello. The father of Max Verstappen, Jos, also said about him on the very tiring race held in Florida in his usual column published on his son’s official website.

Analyzing the final phase of the GP, the former Benetton driver Tyrrell and Arrows admitted that he would not have expected to see his son resist the attacks of the leader of the general classification. “The final phase of the race, with the entry of the Safety Car, was exciting. Max was in trouble for a moment – wrote Verstappen senior – you could really see he was struggling. But in those moments he knows exactly what he is doing. To be honest, I expected Charles Leclerc to pass. With all those DRS areas, it was difficult to create a gap. Luckily Max managed to keep the lead, he’s a tough rider “. Further credit to # 1 for his success is given by the many problems his RB18 suffered at the beginning of the weekend.

To about, Jos Verstappen justified his son’s anger, reiterating how thereliability of the single-seaters will be crucial in the race for world championship success: “The car problems he had on Friday meant he did very little testing. You need that time to tune the car, especially on a new road circuit. I can understand why he was a little irritated – explained dad Verstappen – after two victories in a row, the difference with Leclerc is still 19 points. [Il titolo] it can go in one direction or the other, but it is clear that there can be no retreat. If Red Bull’s reliability proves to be good then I think Max will have another good season and we will have an exciting duel between him and Leclerc. At that point it will really be a question of which team will develop the car best and which upgrades will work best. “he concluded.