The 28th statement in Formula 1 of Max Verstappen – which places him eighth in the all-time ranking of the most successful drivers in history, ahead of Jackie Stewart – materialized in the most unexpected way for the reigning Red Bull world champion, who started from tenth position due to a breakdown technician accused in qualifying. Despite this ‘stake’, moreover on a circuit not very accustomed to overtaking such as that ofHungaroringthe Dutchman still managed to successfully complete his comeback, increasing his lead in the world championship over Charles Leclerc, once again the victim of a strategic error in the Ferrari pit wall.

An impeccable performance by the driver that adds to Red Bull’s misstep-free work, in a mix that resulted in Max Verstappen’s ninth win of the season. A success greeted with obvious satisfaction by the father of the Dutch number 1, Jos Verstappenwho stated that he did not provide information to his son before the race: “He did a fantastic job – declared a ViaPlay – I don’t need to recommend anything to himthe good thing is that he understands by himself ”.

In conclusion, Verstappen senior praised Red Bull’s strategy during the race, as well as highlighting one of his son’s greatest strengths, which also emerged in Hungary: “I think the team’s decisions were correct – he added – with the choice of the right tires at the start and with the call to the pit stop at the ideal moment. Besides, him he easily outdid his opponents, as he always has. The pace of the car was there and we had already seen it from qualifying ”.