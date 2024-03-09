Jos speaks

Another interview by Jos Verstappen to the Daily Mail: the Dutchman – Max's father – commented on what is happening in Red Bull, without going back an inch on what was said in recent days.

On the Red Bull employee. “I sympathize with her with everything she's been through. We'll see what happens. Red Bull seems to know what to do with her, we'll see. I think it's up to her to come out and find out what's going on. I am not updated on what is happening with her.”

Horner asks to go further. “I think it's too late for that now. If that's what he wants, fine, but I don't think it will be possible. I don't want to talk too much because it would cause problems. The most important thing for me is that Max is happy, that's all I want.”

Max's happiness. “All these things are affecting him. He was third in the first practices and everyone only talked about Horner and this affair. In the press conference we only talked about him, while we should be talking about Max and the car.”

More on Horner. “I have already said that his stay will create problems. I think it's too late for him to ask to be left alone, but he has the support of the Thai owners and I think he will stay for the rest of the season. This situation is not good for the team.”

The fight with Horner. “He asked me, 'Do you trust me? I will do anything for your son.' We were gesticulating, but it wasn't an argument. On Friday we had a discussion in the office and I left, but then he came to the motorhome to congratulate Max on his race.”