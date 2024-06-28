The Legends Parade of Discord

That the relationships between Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen are not idyllic, to put it mildly, it was known since the beginning of the season and more precisely since the inaugural race in Bahrain, where the two had been photographed in the middle of an argument. Max’s father then left the scene, reappearing in the paddock only in Monte Carlo, before theannounced presence this Austrian weekend.

Jos Verstappen was in fact supposed to drive the 2012 Red Bull, in a group of former drivers who were supposed to race in the Legends Parade, which also included Gerhard Berger, David Coulthard, Johnny Herbert and Emerson Fittipaldi.

In the past few hours Max’s father had reported to have been excluded from the event from Horner himself, saying he was disappointed by what happened.

Jos Verstappen-Horner is a breakup

F1-Insider he said that, once he entered the Red Bull box to watch the tests, Jos Verstappen refused team principal Christian Horner’s handshakeshaking his head. The Dutchman then spoke to his compatriots about formel1.nl, doubling down: “There should have been some filming, even with a drone. But Horner wanted me out of the picture. But can you be more childish than that? I’m completely done with him! It’s like being in kindergarten. I could have gone around the track, but I refused. I find the whole thing very childish and I think it says a lot about Horner’s behaviour.”

Only yesterday Max Verstappen had assured that he would remain in Red Bull also for 2025, while Toto Wolff continued to say he was a possibility. Could this new spat between Jos Verstappen and Christian Horner shift the balance again?