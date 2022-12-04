The 2022 world championship ended with the great return of Red Bull as dominator in both the constructors’ and drivers’ championships, in the latter case thanks to the domination of Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, who appeared at the beginning of this season as reigning champion, mathematically reconfirmed his role at the end of the Japanese GP, then closing the year with the absolute record of victories conquered in a single year: 15.

Now that he has achieved similar milestones, Mad Max is ready to take a break for the 2023, a year in which the competition will become much tighter than the one just ended. That, at least, is the thinking of Jos Verstappenfather of number 1 who recently expressed himself through via play: “Now Max is a little tired of everything – said the former Benetton and Arrows driver, among the various teams in which he played – especially when you’ve won the championship, the pressure is off and everything becomes less exciting. It was important for him to break the win record, and I think that’s the most important thing. To be honest, I think next year everything will be closer, and this is also the intent of these regulations. I don’t mind, because having good battles on the track until the end would be great.”

Returning to the 2022 world championship, Verstappen senior commented on the performance of his son and of the team in general, with the goal, not easy to achieve, of further improving next year: “It was a great team effort, especially after overturning a difficult start to the championship in this way – he added – but it was really nice to be part of this team, we have a lot of fun. Of course we focus on performance, but we also have to enjoy the moment, and I believe we are and will do it. However, we are already focusing on next year, because we must always try to do better. I know it’s difficult to do much better than that, but you always have to try to aim for this.”