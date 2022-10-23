Jos Verstappen hopes that this is only the beginning for Max Verstappen after another milestone.

And again Max Verstappen took a milestone today. Nothing seems to be able to stop the Dutchman this year. Grid penalties, bad starts, mediocre pit stops, the Dutchman defies it all and still wins all races. Well, almost all races then. Of the now nineteen grand prizes this year, our hero won thirteen.

It is a phenomenal achievement and equals the record that Vettel and Schumacher now share with Verstappen for most victories in a year. However, Verstappen still has three chances to break this record. Now we have to say that our hero will be the first to say that the record does him a bit less too, as there are now more races on the calendar.

Vettel won thirteen of nineteen races in 2013. Schumacher won his thirteen races in 2004, when there were only eighteen GPs on the calendar. Only Trulli, Raikkonen, Montoya and Barrichello (2x) took races from the red baron. Only if Verstappen also wins the last three races, will he also do (marginally) better than the German in percentage terms.

Anyway, Jos Verstappen was delighted after the race. Of course he noted that the pit stop did not go completely smoothly. But Max then managed his tires neatly and still drove home the victory. With quality medium viaplay Jos notes:

We did it the hard way. I knew he would never give up. Of course it was just as difficult with that pit stop. At some point he did get into the swing again. He can push really hard, but then the tires don’t last until the end. He really had to build it up. Then he was ready, we saw that. It won’t get much better. If you can win thirteen games in a season, that’s extreme and we still have three games to go. Jos Verstappen, know that there is no size on Max Verstappen

Christian Horner also has only superlatives left for Max, despite the fact that he was not too happy with his negativity on the radio during the race. According to Horner, there is a hunger in Max that he has never seen before. Max indeed turns out to be a real glutton and that raises the question of where all this is going to end. In any case, Jos Verstappen hopes that it is only the beginning:

I honestly hope this is just the beginning. Jos Verstappen, deep down already shouts ‘ten, ten, ten!’

Whose deed. The competition may wet the chest…

