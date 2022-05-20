During this first part of the championship, Ferrari and Red Bull they emerged as the two reference cars of the grid, so much so that they split the races so far, with two wins by Charles Leclerc and three by Max Verstappen. For now, the other teams seem to be quite distant and therefore between the teams led by Mattia Binotto and Christian Horner there is starting to be a principle of rivalryalso brought on a political level by the engineer from Reggio, who wanted to focus on the budget cap: ““We always monitor the news that Red Bull brings to each race and we therefore know how much they have already changed. By making an estimate, to date, they have spent much more than us “. In recent days Helmut Marko, director of the Anglo-Austrian team, has flatly denied that the team has already used 75% of the available resources, and so has also done Jos Verstappen, questioned by the Dutch of De Telegraaf: “I’m sure the comparison will not reach last year’s levels. Things are much more relaxed with Ferrari. Clearly Ferrari cannot know how much Red Bull has spent. There is more respect between us compared to what happened with Mercedes ”.

The Barcelona stage, with the amount of updates brought by almost all the teams, will be able to mark an important point in the championship: “It is good to see that there are no big differences in terms of power units, which means that we no longer have an engine formula in front of us. If Ferrari has done its homework well, bringing an updated package, I deduce that they can be faster. And I’m curious to see how much they have improved“. Jos Verstappen is however confident about the possibility of his son’s reconfirmation of the title: “The car is more sensitive this year, and it’s still not 100%. Obviously in the standings Max is paying for the two retirements. But he is still very relaxed and the pressure of having to win has eased after last year’s title. But nothing has changed in him and the results prove it “, concluded the former Formula 1 driver.