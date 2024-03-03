Google Drive to Succumb

Who spread thearchive of chats, photos and videos of the alleged evidence of the Horner investigationhe evidently did so with the sole aim of tarnishing the British manager's reputation.

The mysterious anonymous sender wanted hit Christian Horner, evidently dissatisfied with his acquittal at the end of the proceedings carried out by an independent lawyer hired by Red Bull, following the complaint of an employee.

Jos Verstappen blurts out

Among those who received the Google Drive link, there was also Jos VerstappenMax's father, but also indicated by the press as one of Horner's biggest opponents within the Red Bull team.

Verstappen senior's name has also been mentioned often mentioned on social media as possibly responsible for the dissemination of the files. Jos responded in kind, to the header De Limburgerforcefully denying any involvement: “This is enormous nonsense! Why would I ever do that? I only have one thing at heart: that my son is well and that he can work in a peaceful environment. And now everything has caught fire. This doesn't help anyone and it especially doesn't help Max“.

Torpedoes against Horner

On Sunday evening Jos Verstappen then granted an exclusive interview to Daily Mailin which he came out against Christian Horner: “There will be tension as long as he remains in his position. The team is running the risk of splitting up. We can't go on like this, the situation will explode.”. Max's father did not mince his words: “He's playing the victim, while he's the only one causing problems.”

The reason for these inflammatory statements is quickly explained: the Daily Mail in fact it reports a heated argument between Horner and Jos Verstappen that occurred on Friday evening after qualifying in Sakhir. The team principal would have accused Max's father of having orchestrated the whole storm against him in recent weeks. Jos reportedly flew into a rage, leaving Horner's office, before returning, “reluctantly shaking his hand.”