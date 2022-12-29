Contrary to the world championship won in 2021, decided in the closing stages of the last race, last season reserved a different story for Max Verstappen, world champion again but with a good 146 points advantage over Charles Leclerc. A gap made possible also thanks to the absolute record of the highest number of victories conquered in a year, even 15, but which seemed unattainable in the first phase of the championship, thanks to two retirements and two victories conquered by Leclerc. For many, as also stated by Verstappen himself, the turning point materialized at Imola, with a success that started the Dutchman’s unstoppable series of victories. However, according to the father of the double world champion, Jos Verstappenanother important moment was lived in Monkconsidered essential for the evolution of the championship.

In the documentary Lion Unleashed 2 Of via playthe ex-racer explained the reasons why the Principality was the seat of the change, at a technical level and beyond: “Max had difficulties with the car, which didn’t suit his tastes – he has declared – but after Monaco we pushed a lottogether with the team, and I believe that have gone in the right direction to solve the problem“. A thought also shared by the person concerned, who focused on what had been the biggest headache accused in that period: “After Monaco we discussed with the team what I needed and what I wanted from the car – he added – At the start of the season the car wasn’t really to my liking but that was also due to the car weight. The more weight we shed, the more competitive the car became, and it was slowly getting into my driving style to go fast. So that definitely helped me a lot later on.”

Apart from the technical aspects, the Monaco weekend was also the one in which, according to many, the relationship with one’s teammate was ruined Sergio Perez, accused of having deliberately made a mistake during Q3 to suspend the session and, at the same time, defend his pole position from Verstappen’s final attacks. The day after, Perez also won the race, while the Dutchman finished in 3rd place, with the number 1’s father criticizing the team for having disadvantaged his son from a strategic point of view: “Red Bull achieved a good result – he wrote after the race – but at the same time he exerted little influence to help Max get to the front. The fact that he finished 3rd is due to Ferrari’s mistake at Charles Leclerc’s second stop. Championship leader Max was not helped in this regard by the chosen strategy. It went completely in Checo’s favor. This disappointed me and I wish it was different for the championship leader. Perez won the race thanks to his early pit stop. The team can perhaps explain this as a gamble, but they had already seen, for example with Gasly, that intermediates were the best option at the time. I wish they’d opted for Max, but obviously I’m not entirely objective. I think 10 points from Max have been thrown away.”