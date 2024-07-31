by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen “on fire” at Hockenheim

In 1994 fate decided to cash in on Formula 1. The Circus, which for some years had deluded itself into thinking it had become a safe sport, realised it was terribly wrong after the tragic weekend in Imola, in which Roland and Ratzenberger and Ayrton Seine 24 hours later. It was then that F1 understood that it could no longer turn a blind eye, also because during the year there were equally frightening accidents that fortunately did not have fatal consequences: those of Karl Wendlinger in Monte-Carlo, Andrea Montermini in Montmeló and Jos Verstappen in Hockenheim.

The Dutchman, now a regular visitor to the paddock following his son Max, experienced first-hand 30 years ago (31 July 1994) one of the most iconic episodes of Formula 1 in the 1990s: the fire on his Benetton on the 15th lap of the German GP during a pit stop.

Video

These are the indelible images of Verstappen’s B194 catching fire in the Hockenheim pits.

The Dutchman – who started 19th – took advantage of the multiple pile-ups in the first few metres to move up to fifth position. On lap 15, Verstappen was in the top six, close to his first career points. He could never have imagined that when he was extracting the fuel filler neck, the fuel would end up on the burning chassis of his B194 and envelop him in a potentially hellish trap. Only the prompt intervention of the safety personnel and team members managed to put out the flames, so much so that Verstappen (who also promptly got out of the car) only suffered a few small burns to his face. In that cursed Grand Prix, only eight out of 26 cars reached the finish line: of the 18 that retired, 11 did not complete the first lap. Among the other seven were the two Benettons of Verstappen and Michael Schumacher (who was stranded by the engine), while the winner was Gerhard Berger’s Ferrari ahead of the Ligiers of Olivier Panis and Eric Bernard.