The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix gave Formula 1 fans an ending worthy of a Hollywood thriller, with the first world success of Max Verstappen caught by the Dutchman on the last lap of a crazy race, decided by the entry of the Safety Car and by a strategy that proved to be fundamental for the number 33. In this way, with the overtaking on Lewis Hamilton in the final stages of the race, Mad Max has officially entered the roll of honor of Formula 1, thrilling the whole Red Bull team on the night of Yas Marina, and beyond. Tears of joy were also seen on the faces of people close to the 24-year-old from Hasselt, such as girlfriend Kelly Piquet and the father of the new world champion: Jos Verstappen.

The former Formula 1 driver – who, unlike his son, has never achieved any career victory – expressed his satisfaction to Sky Sports, commenting, first of all, what happened during the last appointment of 2021: “We found ourselves in a position to be able to attack due to the safety car – analyzed the 49-year-old – but the overtaking still had to materialize. I think the team has worked out a good strategy, calling him immediately to the pits. They have done several very good deeds over the course of the season, and I think Max was the rider who really deserved the title“.

In conclusion, Verstappen senior finally expressed a personal opinion on his son, focusing on his talent and his driving qualities: “He kept fighting, and will always fight – he added – this is in his DNA. He confessed to me that he was pushing hard every lap, and that he was driving hard. In the end he had a chance, which he took full advantage of on the last lap. During the race I left the pits because I didn’t believe it anymore, but I went back to the last session “.