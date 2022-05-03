On Tuesday, the Public Prosecution Service placed 30-year-old Jos Leijdekkers on the National Investigation List. According to the police and the judiciary, he is a key player in the international cocaine trade and is suspected of money laundering. The Public Prosecution Service also links him to excessive violence, including the notorious disappearance of Naima Jillal.

On Tuesday, the Public Prosecution Service announced that a reward of 75,000 will be offered for the golden tip that leads to his arrest. Reportedly, Leijdekkers, from Breda and also known by his nicknames 'Bolle Jos' and 'El Presidente', stayed in Dubai for a long time, after which he would have moved to Turkey. "He has probably not been living in the Netherlands for a long time. Until recently it was suspected that he resides in Turkey. However, the investigation has not yet provided any insight into his whereabouts," said the Public Prosecution Service. In February last year, he was associated by justice with the disappearance of Naima Jillal. She was a key player in the international cocaine trade.

Photos of killed Jillal on phone Taghi

Revealed last week The Parool that photos of Jillal were found on a phone in the apartment where Ridouan Taghi was arrested in December 2019. She disappeared on October 19, after getting into a dark car on the Zuidas in Amsterdam. The photos show a naked woman, taped to a chair. Another photo shows a close-up of the woman’s torso, sitting on the chair, with an apparently severed thumb or finger on her stomach and presumably a toe. According to justice, there are probably blood streaks on her torso. In a third photo, the woman is lying naked on the floor, on her stomach. “The photos show that she has probably been tortured and is no longer alive,” the Public Prosecution Service now says.

In fact, according to the Public Prosecution Service, Leijdekkers is involved in Jillal's disappearance. "Intercepted PGP messages show that Leijdekkers played a role and is even responsible for Jillal's disappearance." The OM says that the decrypted messages also provide an insight into his role in the international drug trade. He is said to have imported large consignments of cocaine via the ports of Antwerp and Rotterdam. In one of the cases, for which the Public Prosecution Service has now prepared criminal files, there is said to be a threat of violence.

Leijdekkers also wanted in Belgium

In addition, there is a case in Belgium, for which Leijdekkers is wanted. That case revolves around the kidnapping and assault of a firefighter in the port of Antwerp. In August 2020, he was at work when he caught a group of men trying to secure a consignment of cocaine weighing more than 470 kilos. The man was eventually able to escape by jumping into the water off the dock. The criminal file, about which this site wrote earlier, showed that suspects had contact with corrupt security staff, among other things.

The Public Prosecution Service also suspects Leijdekkers of laundering drug profits. "These reports also raise the suspicion that Leijdekkers is guilty of laundering tens of millions of euros and hundreds of kilograms of gold." According to the Public Prosecution Service, Leijdekkers' lawyer has been informed of the placement on the National Investigation List. He had been given until April 30 to report voluntarily, but there was no response.

